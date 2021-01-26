Jimmy J. Cutshall, 75, of Midway Road, Mosheim, passed away Wednesday at Life Care Center of Elizabethton.
Jimmy was a former employee of Plus Mark.
He is survived by his son: Jimmy (Shannon) Cutshall; grandchildren: Charles Cutshall, Makayla Cutshall, Adam Cutshall, Kiley Cutshall, Bryston King and Nathaniel King; a sister: Diane Tolliver; a brother: Edgar Cutshall; and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years: Judy Cutshall; his mother: Dessie Cutshall-Reagan; brothers: Charles Cutshall and Jake Cutshall; and a daughter: Nancy Cutshall.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
