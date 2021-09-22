Jimmy Lee “Big Jim” Malone, 49, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was vice-president of Greene County Express. He was dedicated to making sure he got his drivers home.
The biggest blessings in his life were his sons, Jacob and Ricky, as they rode the highways together, he raised them by the example of the life he lived.
He is survived by his wife : Kim “Kritter” Malone; two sons: Jacob Malone and Ricky Malone; a brother: M. David Malone; four sisters: Charity and Will Vogt, Amanda Malone Gulley, Tabitha Busalacchi, and Casey and Kenneth Bowen; two brothers-in-law: Curt Wilhoit and Krista Bowman, and Ted and Kim Wilhoit; one sister-in-law: Danielle and the Rev. Bradley Seaton; his mother-in-law: Patricia Wilhoit; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Patricia A. Malone; his grandparents: John H. and Lucy Kate Brown, and Omer and Nell Malone; and his father-in-law: Phil Wilhoit.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon and 1-3 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Cowboy Church. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastor Tim Goss and the Rev. Bradley Seaton officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Malone, Ricky Malone, Billy Smith, Ted Wilhoit, John Harkleroad, Austin Goss, Randy Carter and Keiffer Keller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Harmon, Curt Wilhoit, Jay and Teresa Minnick, Red and Debra Miller, Woody Tripplett, Connie Harmon, Nancy Keene, Nate Christian, Pard Rader, John Kinser, Jackie McCamey, John Hope, Johnny Lamb, Jerry Riley, Jerry Shelton, Mikie New, Joe Renner, Ron Chester, Ben Fiar, Tyler Morelock, Duane Adams, Kyle Foshie, Willis Fann, Robbie Cutshaw, Carla Waddell, Rachel Warren, Teresa Price, Sharon Poe, Janet Hill, Webster Booze, Randy Rumbley, Alex Johnson, Starr Taylor, Steve Fields, Joe Jaynes, Terry Douthat, F.L. Ricker, Eddie Bible, Rick Stroud, Stacy Channel, Teddy Jones, Jerry Fortner, Mark Webb, Kenny Scott, Boyd Morrow, Ed Mathews, Gerald Knight, Dalton and Vickie Wade, David Willis, Tom Haney, Teddy Wilhoit, Jonathan Morrison, Michael Parks, Lynn and Sheronda Hope, Bob Long, and his Crossroads Cowboy Church Family.
The family expresses a special thank you to his niece, Taylor Brooke Malone, Johnson City Medical Center Critical Care staff and respiratory department.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.