Jimmy Lee “Jim” Cutshaw, 80, of the Hardin’s Chapel community, left us to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Thursday morning.
Jim was co-owner of Tipton’s Cafe, a family business which has operated in Greeneville for the past 53 years. He worked until spring, when his health began to decline.
For the past 40 years, he had been a Deputy Clerk with the Greene County Circuit Court.
Jim was a Christian and a loving, caring, generous man.
He enjoyed bowling, golf, NASCAR and University of Tennessee football.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Edna Cutshaw; two daughters: Penny (Tim) Kilday and Michelle (Tony) Cutshaw; grandchildren: Heather, Josh, Tyler (Felicia), Chelsea, Tiffany (Colby), Lindsey and Kristen; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Paxton, Destiny, Paylin, Blake, Alexis, Noah and Chloe; stepgrandchildren: Hope, Kacie and Cody; stepgreat-grandchildren: Ayden and Breleigh; two brothers: William Cutshaw and Howard “Bub” (Becky) Cutshaw; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law: Mary Jo (Ron) Smith.
He was preceded in death by two daughters: Paige and Sherri Jo Cutshaw; his parents: Edward and Edith Cutshaw; a sister: Shelby Waites; and a brother: Bob Aiken.
Edna, Penny and Michelle expressed their appreciation to their family members, friends, neighbors, bowling alley friends, golf course buddies, Greeneville Police Department friends, and Greene County Sheriff’s Department friends for the outpouring of support during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Dr. Dan Donaldson and the Rev. Clarence Gammill officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Tony Cutshaw, Mark Manning, Ralph Taylor, Tyler Rhoton Cutshaw, Jerry Brown, Colby Shoun and Josh Kilday.
Honorary pallbearers will be Max Woody, Buford Knight and Austin Wilhoit.