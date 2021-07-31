Jimmy Lee Wilburn, 44, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He loved his family, fishing, camping and music. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and played sports in school and at work.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather: Betty and Gary Hensley; a brother: Jason Allen Wilburn; special nieces and nephews: Corey and Katlin Bales; a niece and nephew: Easton Self and Mirycal Wilburn; a stepdaughter: Jazzman Gilbert; a special sister: Christy Seay; aunts: Ruth Ann Buchanan, Tammy Tipton, Sylvia Carrier, Annie Gass and Sharon Greene; uncles: Randy Wilburn and Lynn Bowens; many special cousins; a cousin: Kim Melton; and all his friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: Haskell “Buster” Wilburn; grandparents: Haskell and Betty Wilburn, Buddy Bowens, and Sudie Pleasant; an aunt: Diane Wilburn; uncles: Donnie Rednour, Ricky Wilburn, Sam Buchanan, Timmy Gass and Danny Carrier; cousins: Chris Tipton and Missy Wilburn; and a special friend: Travis Estep.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Morrison officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to River Hill Cemetery for an 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Self, Chad Carpenter, Joe Tipton, Bryan Denning, Tim, Casey Buchanan, Nick Seay, Josh, Nic Metcalf and Lance Derry.