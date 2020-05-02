Jimmy Michael “Hoghead” Gosnell, 43, of Chuckey, passed away Tuesday.
Jimmy was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. His hugs were always the best. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, “uncle BoBo” and friend to all who knew him.
Survivors include his momma: Jane Gosnell and Doyle Davis; his daddy: Jimmy Darrell Gosnell; a sister and brother-in-law: Marc and Mandy Campbell; special nephews: Conner and Carson Campbell, who were the light of his world; his grandmother: Dell Greenway; his faithful dog companion of 13 years: “Hawgdawg”; aunts: Karen Franklin, Patricia White and Debbie Matthews; uncles: Chester Greenway and Keith Gosnell; a special cousin: Chrystal Myers and her boys Cameron and Luke Myers; and special friends: Jeffrey Fillers, Eric and Rachel Cutshaw and their son, Lynkin, Saprina Fender, Vanessa Wade, Danny Pickering and Clay Arwood.
A private service will be held for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be sent to Jeffers Funeral & Cremation to help defray funeral and medical expenses.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website
