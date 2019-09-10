Jimmy Sams, 75, of Greeneville passed away Monday at his home.
Jimmy served as an educator, coach and friend to students for 35 years, having poured his heart into those he coached and mentored.
He also served as a Greene County Commissioner for more than 20 years, as Republican Caucus leader for a number of years, as chairman of the county’s Budget and Finance Committee, and on numerous other committees.
Jimmy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for three years to include a tour of duty in the Republic of Korea in 1963.
He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, golfer and enjoyed fishing as a favorite pastime.
Jimmy was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 692.
He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 53 years: Eva Baskett Sams; two sons: Jeff Sams, of Johnson City, and Steve Sams, of Midwest City, Oklahoma; granddaughter: Jordyn Olivia Sams, of Midwest City; a brother and sister-in-law: Jerry and Lena Sams, of Barbourville, Kentucky; three sisters: Ilene Logue and Barbara Buckner, both of Savannah, Georgia, Auda Crawford, of Corbin, Kentucky; a special aunt and uncle: Louise and Ted Wilhoit, of Chuckey; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Cindy Sams, of Greeneville, Jerry and Judy Baskette, of Burlington, North Carolina, and C.W. and Sue Baskette, of Gray; special cousins: Kelyn and Kenny Norton and their family, and Chris and Trisha Wilhoit and their family; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents: John P. and Nora Mabe Sams; one brother: Bernie Sams; and a special friend: Jack Blair.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Eastside Baptist Church.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church with Pastor David Fox and Pastor Sarah Varnell officiating.
Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Greene County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wilhoit, Michael Sams, Kenny Norton, Tad Norton, Richard Baskette, Bob Mitchell, John Boys and Bill Duncan.
Honorary Pallbearers will be area coaches of Greeneville and Greene County and especially Bobby Broyles, Dwight Renner, Joe O’dell, Mike Franklin and Fred Sorrells; and special friends: Dave Fountaine, James and Cindy Strange, Lucy Boys, Howard and Mary Jo Slagle, Joan Baskette, Carroll and Linda Shepard, Eddie Jordan, Ray Adams, Wayland Bradley, Richard Morrison and the Aunt Bea’s Breakfast Group and staff.
Memorials may be sent to Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund, 195 Serral Drive, Greeneville TN 37745.