Jimmy Solomon, 76, of Mosheim, went to be with his Lord Tuesday.
He is survived by his wife: Katherine Solomon; one son and daughter-in-law: Glenn and Pamela Solomon; grandson: Cameron Solomon; a brother: Hal Solomon; a brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law: Harold and Agnes Fortner, and Jimmy Rupert; numerous nieces and nephews including special nieces: Kim Newberry and Christy Key; and special friends: Randy and Cheryl Fillers.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Bea Solomon; and brothers: Dale and Ricky Solomon.
He loved his church family at Wayside Baptist Church and attended faithfully as his health permitted.
There will be a graveside service Friday at 2 p.m. in McMillian Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Leonard Cutshaw officiating.
Family and Friends will be pallbearers.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.