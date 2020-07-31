ROGERSVILLE — Jimmy Stewart, 81, of Bulls Gap passed away Wednesday at his home.
Jimmy was a member of Bulls Gap Baptist Church where he attended as long as his health would allow.
He was the former owner of Bulls Gap Auto Parts for 40 years and continued working during his retirement at Moore’s Auto Parts.
Jimmy enjoyed racing, going to car shows, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Norma Stewart; and a sister: Doris Hagood.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Rachael Stewart of the home; a daughter and son-in-law: Betsy and Pete Shipley of Bulls Gap; grandchildren: Brooke and her husband, Dylan Reid, of Morristown, and Bronson Shipley of Bulls Gap; his fur friend: Sadie; brothers: Joe Don Stewart of Bulls Gap and Jerry (Kaye) Stewart of Rogersville; a sister: Virginia Bounds of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Winchester and Jamie Rogers officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Tieke Cemetery in Bulls Gap.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Reid, Rickey Bible, Buddy Metz, Harvey Moore, Waymon Harvell, Tommy Jarnigan, and Eric Stewart.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Old Timers Men Sunday School class at Bulls Gap Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.