Jimmy W. Baker, 69, of Greeneville, died Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Baker was employed at Kyker’s Extreme Automotive as a mechanic and maintenance.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Baker is survived by his wife of 41 years: Janet Baker; a daughter: Kimberley and Link Ludington; a son: Jimmy Wayne and Julie Bramlett; three grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Amanda and Brody; three great-grandchildren: Noah, Able and Kinsley; one brother: Jack and Betty Baker; two sisters: Willie Mae Richardson and Betty Kalnoski; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Eddie and Sherry House, Dale and Lisa Kyker, Ronald and Shirley Jennings, Sue Henry, and J.L. and Ann Phillips.
He was preceded in death by three brothers: Ronnie Baker, Frank Baker and Thomas Baker; and one sister: Carolyn Parten.
At Mr. Baker’s request, there will be no formal services.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.