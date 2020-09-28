It is with great sadness that the family of Jimmy Whittenburg announces his passing after a long two year battle with cancer at the young age of 63. He passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Jimmy will be lovingly remembered by his son and daughter-in-law: Bradley and Shandi Whittenburg; by his parents: James and Nellie Kate Whittenburg; his brother and sister-in-law: Steve and Donna Whittenburg; and by his pride and joy, his granddaughter: Miss Ryleigh Whittenburg. Jimmy will also be remembered by his special uncles: Terry Whittenburg, R.P. Whittenburg, Paul Whittenburg, and Robert Whittenburg and his wife: Norma Jean.
Jimmy worked at Pet Milk and retired from WalMart DC after 23 years. At both jobs, he made many life long friends.
As an avid golfer, Jimmy will be remembered as a tough competitor on the course, as a true gentlemen and as a good friend to many.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Brad Higgins officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Harmon, Randy Tilson, Mike Seal, Chris Sentelle, Anthony Tullock, Ted Rideout, Tex Reaves and Adam Demello.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Anil Tumkur, his nurses and staff, his special caregivers at Greeneville Community Hospital East and his caregivers at Amedisys Home Health Care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.