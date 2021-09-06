Jo Ann Hale, 78, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She had resided at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center for 11 years.
She had been a homemaker and was a member of Jackson’s Chapel.
Jo Ann is survived by her brother: Bob Hale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Jim and Zora Hale; and three brothers.
A graveside service will be Monday at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.