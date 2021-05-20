JO ANN 'Jody' BOYD

JO ANN 'Jody' BOYD

Jo Ann “Jody” Boyd, 56, of Tusculum, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.

She attended Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church. She was a wonderful friend and caregiver. She will be missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by a son: Cody Ayers; three sisters and brother-in-law: Thelma and Douglas Cogdill, Janice Lawson, and Rebecca and Ryan Kibort; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Darryl and Glenna Belt, Richard Belt and Lorna Belt; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend and companion: Jimmy Walden.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Clifford and Betty Belt; and a brother: Michael Belt.

There will be no formal services.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

