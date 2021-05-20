Jo Ann “Jody” Boyd, 56, of Tusculum, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She attended Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church. She was a wonderful friend and caregiver. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by a son: Cody Ayers; three sisters and brother-in-law: Thelma and Douglas Cogdill, Janice Lawson, and Rebecca and Ryan Kibort; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Darryl and Glenna Belt, Richard Belt and Lorna Belt; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend and companion: Jimmy Walden.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clifford and Betty Belt; and a brother: Michael Belt.
There will be no formal services.
