Jo Ann Reid, 56, of Greeneville, passed away at her home Monday.
There will be no formal services.
She is survived by her sisters and caregivers: Mary Blazer, Katherine Reid and Dan Bailey, and Felecia and Roy Collins; a special niece: Jessica and Clifford Allen; several other nieces and nephews; her fur baby: Engine; and friend and caregiver: Deitra Watts.
The family expressed a special thanks to Vicki and Kristy and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Reid and Ruth Perkins.
