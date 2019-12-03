Heaven welcomed Jo Ann Wemmer, 82, of Limestone, Nov. 23 at Greeneville Community Hospital East while surrounded by her family, after a valiant fight with pneumonia.
Originally from Maryland, she lived a life of service to others.
After high school, she was employed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. She then went to nursing school serving in that career until an injury forced her into retirement. Her last nursing job was with Laughlin Hospital in Greeneville.
She was an accomplished pianist, though she let others play at church services, where she was a faithful and loved member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She had a special love for animals, which led her to rescue and adopt a number of dogs and cats.
She is survived by her husband: Gary Wemmer; two sons: Cliff Aikman and his wife, Rosa, and Robert Miller; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father: Orlando Booth; her mother: Rhoda Walker Booth, and a daughter: Sheri Miller.
The family will receive friends Saturday at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Sun Valley Drive. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Elders Gary Flanagan and Jim Kenney will officiate.