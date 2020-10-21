Joan L. Fanning (Died: Oct. 20, 2020) Oct 21, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joan L. Fanning, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Man Claims Wife Staying With Santa Claus Dale Gregory (Died: Oct. 16, 2020) Ronnie Waddell (Died: Oct. 15, 2020) ‘Lion For Education’ Clark Justis Dies After COVID-19 Complications James Ray Thach (Died: Oct. 16, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.