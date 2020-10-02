Joan Landers (Died: Oct. 1, 2020) Oct 2, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joan Landers, 83, of Greystone, passed away Thursday morning at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Well-Known Physician Die Within Same Week Greeneville Family Reunited After Battle With Covid Greeneville Woman Dies In Friday Crash Fred Pickard (Died: Sept. 28, 2020) James Ray McKinney MD (Died: Sept. 24, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.