Joan Lyn Fanning, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Oct. 20 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Survivors include a sister: Linda Buenfil of Greeneville; a niece: Suzanne Buenfil of Miami, Florida; one nephew: Phillip Buenfil of San Francisco, California; a very special niece: Andrea Jones; and dearest friends: Kathleen Solomon of Greeneville, Regenia Gauntt of Chuckey and Norma Chapman of Greeneville.
Mrs. Fanning was preceded in death by her husband: James Lloyd Cogburn; and her father and mother: Hubert and Eileen Fanning.
Mrs. Fanning was a member of The First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
She retired after 36 years of service from Bank of America.
She will be missed but remembered fondly by many.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. Family and friends are requested to meet at 1:45 p.m. at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.