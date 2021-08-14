Joan Marie Meersseman, 91, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was a loving wife, friend and a very caring person.
She is survived by Patty and Randy Tilson, who were like family; a brother: Dan Chamberlain of East Point, Michigan; and special friends: Ann Rice, Jill Parker and Connie Stewart.
Joan was preceded in death by her late husband: Richard Meersseman; an infant son; and her parents: Clyde and Loretta Chamberlain.
Mrs. Meersseman, volunteered at Laughlin Memorial Hospital for 14 years as her health would permit.
The family expresses their gratitude and thankfulness to Life Care Center of Greeneville, Morning Point Assisted Living and the wonderful team at Amedisys Hospice, for the love and special care that was given during this time of need.
At Mrs. Meersseman request, there will be no formal visitation or service.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.