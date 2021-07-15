JoAnn Carter, 59, of Midway, passed away Sunday at Bristol Regional Hospital.
JoAnn was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Tracy and Roger Nunley; a granddaughter: Kaylee Alvarado; a grandson: Wyatt Nunley; her mother: Helen Robinette; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Sharon Litvack, Beverly Hensley and Johnny Parkins, and Misty and Marshall Bolinger; one brother and sister-in-law: James and Sherry Robinette; several nieces and nephews; the father of her daughter: Carroll Carter; and a very special friend: Craig Evans.
She was preceded in death by her father: J.D. Robinette; her grandparents: Elbert “Cowboy” and Lucille Robinette; and a niece: Amanda Avila.
The family expresses a special thank you to McMillan Free Will Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be Saturday at noon at McMillan Free Will Baptist Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.