JoAnn Hice, 71, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Holston Valley Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter: Sandra Weems; a granddaughter: Shannon (Jonathan) Smelcer; a grandson: Sebastian Parker; two great-granddaughters: Jasmine Huskins and Isabella Smelcer; brothers and sisters: Jackie (Martha) Southerland, Patty (Jerry) Wills, Danny (Shirley) Southerland, Marsha (Alan) Landers, and Jimmy (Michelle) Southerland; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son: B.J. Parker; her parents: Herbert and Louella Southerland; her husband: Jackie Hice; and a brother: Kyle Southerland.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Keith Williams officiating.
Interment will follow at Chuckey United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.