Joann Myers Norton, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at home surrounded by family.
She worked at the Capri Theater for many years and was a business owner.
She was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter: Leslie Ann Norton; grandchildren: Lindsey Hicks and Jamison Hicks; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Joe and Ruth Myers: and a special friend: Billy Brooks.
A celebration of life will be Monday at 7 p.m. at Caney Creek Primitive Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.