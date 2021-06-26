JOANN MYERS NORTON

Joann Myers Norton, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at home surrounded by family.

She worked at the Capri Theater for many years and was a business owner.

She was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by a daughter: Leslie Ann Norton; grandchildren: Lindsey Hicks and Jamison Hicks; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Joe and Ruth Myers: and a special friend: Billy Brooks.

A celebration of life will be Monday at 7 p.m. at Caney Creek Primitive Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

