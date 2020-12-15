JoAnn Walker, 79, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Chuckey United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Walker was a member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Susan Evans and Allen Neal of Tusculum; grandchildren and their spouses: Keith Jenkins, Chastity Renner, and Samantha and Jeff Campbell; great-granddaughters: Samantha Johnson and Makalia Johnson; a great-grandson: Elliot Campbell; a great-great-grandson: Karsyn Shelton; and brothers: James and Charles Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ed and Bertha Brown; her husband and father of her children: Dale Keith Evans; her husband: Hubert Dean Walker Sr; her fiancé: David Martin; a son: Victor Evans; and two brothers: Harold Brown and Joe Paul Brown.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Randell Emmert officiating.
The graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at Jeffers Funeral Services in Afton by 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Keith Jenkins, Allen Neal, Benny Jenkins, Allen Dotson and Tim Hammer.
Jeff Campbell will be an honorary pallbearer.
