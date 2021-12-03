Joanna White, 86, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Pleasant Vale Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter: Linda White; granddaughter: Danielle Spencer of Johnson City; two nieces: Ellen Thompson and Jean Hensley; and a special friend: Kevin Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband: David White; and her parents: Lon and Mearle Southerland.
The graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Chuckey Community Cemetery with Pastor Chris Baines. Family and Friends asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.