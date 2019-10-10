Joanne Casey, 69, of the South Central community in Chuckey, passed away Friday at her residence.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Casey was of the Christian Faith.
She is survived by her husband: Bill Casey; children: Bill Jr. Casey and his wife, Kelly, of Greeneville, Kimberly Mack, of Knoxville, and Chris Casey and his wife, Jennifer, of Camarillo, California; granddaughter: Courtney Connor and her husband, Caleb, of Kingsport, expecting the first great-grandson, Joseph Connor; brothers-in-law: Paul Casey, of California, and Bob Casey, of Fort Worth, Texas.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jim Fields officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.