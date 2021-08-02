Jocy Dyke (Died: July 31, 2021) Aug 2, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jocy Dyke, age 87, of Mosheim, died Saturday afternoon at Signature Health Care Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Man Who Allegedly Shot At Officer In Custody Attorney Identified By TBI As Man Who Died In Greeneville Thomas C. Jessee (Died: July 27, 2021) Greene Man Killed In Tractor Accident Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.