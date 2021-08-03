Jocy Harmon Dyke, 87, of Mosheim, passed away Saturday afternoon at Signature HealthCARE Center of Greeneville.
She retired from the Pet Taco Plant.
Mrs. Dyke was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter: Shelia Young; one grandson: Brandon Blazer; four sisters and two brothers-in-law: Cleo and Lloyd Craven, Betty Brooks, Ann Busler, and Carolyn and Max Hawkins; one brother and sister-in-law: Bobby and Shirley Harmon; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Annie Grimes, Beatrice and Robert Busler, and Barbara Sue Dyke; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Doyle Dyke in 2008.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet Thursday at 10 a.m. at Mosheim Central Cemetery for the committal service.