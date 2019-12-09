Jody Roberts “JoJo” Sumrall, 53, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday, at his residence.
His first love was music, and he was a recorded musician with extreme talent. Music will be the forefront of his celebration of life service.
He is survived by his wife: Deborah Sumrall; two loved stepsons: Jacob Knipp, and Ben Knipp; a sister: Lisa Sumrall; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Richard and Betty Potter Simpsonn; cousins: Lynn Roberts, Bill Turnmire, Pat and David Broyles and Joe Broyles; a host of extended family in Mississippi and Greene County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Sumrall.
The family expressed a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt Hospital and Tennessee Cancer Associates in Greeneville, and his friends for their outpouring of support, as well as the support received online by his “Vibe Tribe.”
A memorial service will be Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown chapel with the Rev. Joey Tillery officiating. A celebration of life service will follow the memorial service at his home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clifford Starcher, Marty Hopson, Jackson Randall, Mark Eades, Chris Kilday, Eric Pearson, Jeff Potter, Lynn Roberts, Johnny Clark, Jason Bowers, Mike Holt, Star Collier, Richard Simpson, “Beavis” and Bill Turnmire, and Mike Evans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.