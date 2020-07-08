Joe David Lee, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at Brookdale Senior Living.
Joe was born in Del Rio, a son of the late Joe and Bernice Davis Lee.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a graduate of the Kentucky Mortuary College.
Joe retired after 26 years as a funeral director and embalmer from Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
He attended Flag Branch Church of God.
Survivors include his wife: Sheila Lee; one daughter: Theresa Doughty; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Jason and Kristy Lee, and Jonathan Lee; six grandchildren: Amy Weeks, Lexi Lee, Isaac Lee, Madison Lee, Bella Lee and Tyler Hensley; a sister: Barbara Smith; a brother: Jimmy Lee; and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Terry Lee; and a grandson: Jason David Lee Jr.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Larrie Pike and the Rev. Willis Bowers officiating.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Donnie Davis, Chris Long, Roger Waddell, Jerry Wilhoit and Jason Stills.