Joe E. Harmon, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a heavy equipment operator and farmer.
He was a member of Bales Chapel United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Zetta Harmon; one son and daughter-in-law: Eddie and Donna Harmon; two grandsons: Alan Harmon and Ethan Harmon; two great-grandchildren: Chase and Tatum Harmon; special friends: Jennifer and Peyton Dudley; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Nannie Johnson, Janice and Michael Gaby, Steve and Billie Parker, Jim and Kathy Parker, Wayne and Carmen Parker, Marilyn Parker, Bonnie Parker and Carolyn Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Jalay Harmon.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fain and the Rev. Jim Bunch officiating.
Interment will follow at Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doug Malone, Matt Ferrell, Joe Malone, Ted Lane Bryant, Robert Keller and Justin Goembel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Malone, Kenneth Gwinn, Dink Harmon, family and friends.
Memorial may be made to Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation Inc., c/o Lamar Neas, 1750 Billy Bible Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.
