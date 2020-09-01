DAYTON, OH — Joe Edward Gaby, 91, of Riverside, Ohio, formerly of Mountain Valley in Greene County, Tennessee, passed away Saturday at Hospice of Dayton.
He was born March 7, 1929, in Greene County, Tennessee, a son of the late Willie and Pearl Gaby. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Ann Gaby; siblings: Louise Kilday, Billy Gaby and Jean Gaby.
Joe is survived by his children: Kathy (Pat) Wingler, Steve (Kim) Gaby, Gregg (Peg) Gaby and Rachel (Fred) Brown; a brother: David (Linda) Gaby; grandchildren: Jason (Jessica) Wingler, Joshua (Mindy) Wingler, Trisha (Matt) Himes, Jeremy (Jennie) Wingler, Adam (Tiffani) Gaby, Derrick (Ashley) Brown, Ross Gaby, Beth (Joshua) White and Colton Gaby; great-grandchildren: Madison Wingler, Sofia and Olivia Wingler, Shelby and Jacob Himes, Nate Wingler, Alex and Elli Gaby, and Rhett and Lincoln Brown; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Joe was veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kettering, Ohio.
Joe enjoyed being outdoors — camping, fishing and hunting. He was an avid gardener, growing many vegetables and beautiful roses. Joe and Ann were also famous for their delicious peanut brittle that they gifted to many during the holidays.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton.
Funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Dayton He will be laid to rest with his wife in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors.
