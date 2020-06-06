WHITEWELL — Joe Edward “Jed” Barber, died on May 13, passing peacefully at his home in Greeneville, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving caregivers.
Jed was born June 30, 1929 to Mabel and Raymond Kins ‘R.K.’ Barber. One of seven children, he came into this world with special needs, unique challenges and surrounded by love. Neither his family nor Jed let those challenges slow him down. He grew up at Powell’s Crossroads, spending his first 50 years with his parents before moving to Greeneville, where he lived until his death.
Jed will be remembered as an amazing man, loved by all who knew him. He was cherished by his family and went everywhere they went. He loved car rides, fishing, picnics, fast and loud cars, Six Flags, gospel music, motorcycles, Western movies, coffee and McDonald’s French fries. During his countless visits to see family in Georgia and Florida, he enjoyed fishing and riding on the beach. Perhaps his favorite was riding over sand dunes in his brother Bill’s beach car. Jed laughed and laughed as he topped each sand dune and his laugh was pure joy. But mostly, he will be remembered for all the love he gave. The joy brought to his family and friends, and for what he taught them about life and what is most important, that no matter the circumstances or our differences, treat everyone with kindness, respect and love. He made his family all better people and he will be missed.
The family expressed a thank you the many caregivers he had during his years living in Greeneville,- first, at Greene Valley Developmental Center and later at Open Arms Care — they became his family. Jed loved them and they loved him back. He enjoyed a remarkable life because of his family — including his ‘adopted’ family of caregivers in Greeneville.
Jed is survived by his sisters: Patsy Ann Black, Amelia Island, Florida, Rayma Thomas, St. Augustine, Florida; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: R.K. and Mabel Barber; siblings: Mildred Wooden, Herschel Barber, Ruth Black and William (‘Bill’) Barber; and a nephew Jerry Wooden, who was like a brother.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to remember Jed, donate to a charity supporting those with special needs or one of the donor’s choice.