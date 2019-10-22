Joe Howard Pettit, 76, of Mohawk, died Saturday evening, October 19, at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired after 30 years of service from TVA and was owner of Pettit’s Garage.
At the age of 12, Joe became a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He served as a deacon as long as his health permitted. Also, Joe and J.D. Ashley were the bus drivers for Vacation Bible school for a number of years.
Mr. Pettit was a member of the Warrensburg Masonic Lodge No. 631, F&AM.
He enjoyed antique tractors and attending tractor parades with his John Deere 620.
He is survived by three children: Jodie Johnson and her husband, Tuney, Dr. Jamie Pettit and Jill Pettit; two grandchildren: Chris and Isabella Johnson, whom he loved with all his heart; a brother: Eddie Pettit and special friend Shirley Wright; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Shirley Pettit, and Mary Jo and Gayle Pierce; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin and friends: Hal and Linda Wisecarver.
Mr. Pettit was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years: Jeannette Kirk Pettit who passed away Oct. 19, 2016; his parents: Howard and Mae Pettit; two brothers: Doyle Pettit and Ray Pettit; and a sister: Ruby Jean Lawson.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church with the Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Donnie Bible officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The body will be taken to the church to lie in state 30 min. before the service.
Pallbearers will be Drew Pettit, Mark Pettit, Doug Pettit, Tony Pettit, Terry Lawson and Randy Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Ashley, Fred and Carolyn Gammons, Larry Carpenter, Ricky Wisecarver, Wayne Dyer, Tom Solomon, Jason Smith, Dr. Brad Strange, and members of the Adult Men’s Sunday school class of Fairview Baptist Church.