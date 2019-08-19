Joe K. Webb, 86, of Katherine Lane, passed away suddenly Saturday at his home.
He retired from American Greetings, was owner of Joe’s Lawn Service for several years and was owner/operator of Gulf 76 Service Station on Tusculum Boulevard for several years.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years: Betty Hughes Webb; two sons: Ronald K. Webb, of Knoxville, and Tony Lee Webb, of Iowa; three stepchildren: Kenneth (Jamey) Hughes II, Sharon Metcalf and Janet Shelton, all of Greene County; four brothers and three sisters, all of the Knoxville area; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Harrison and Edith Webb; and two brothers.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with C.M. Cobble and Layton Stout officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Zion Cemetery in Baileyton. All friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth (Jamey) Hughes II and members of Freedom Baptist Church, where Joe attended.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.