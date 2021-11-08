ROGERSVILLE — Joe Tweed, 77, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday at Ballad Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
Joe was a Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Andy and Pauline Thomas Tweed; and sisters-in-law: Wilma and Ollie Tweed.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years: Brenda Southerland Tweed of the home; a son: Andy “Buddy” Tweed and his wife, Melissia, of Kingsport; daughters: Angelia Price and her husband, Bruce of Bulls Gap, and Techia Ricker and her husband, Eugene, of Greeneville; sisters: Gladys Gunner and her husband, Larry, of Asheville, North Carolina, and Kathleene Gosnell and her husband: Gene, of Marshall, North Carolina; brothers: Roy Tweed and Ed Tweed, both of Marshall; six grandchildren: Katena (Chase) Stinson, Courtney (Johnathan) Padgett, Kimberley Price, Kaitlyn Tweed, Aly Hensley and Alesha Pace; one great-grandson: Braxton Smithl and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Broome Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Broom Chapel with the Rev. Norman Sauceman and the Rev. Tracy Clifford officiating.
Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery.
Military honors will be provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard honor team.
Condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.