JONESBOROUGH — Joel Glea “Slugger” Broyles, 84, of Telford, passed away Friday.
A son of Hobart and Ollie Hylton Broyles, Slugger was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Washington County, Tennessee.
Glea grew up in the Conklin community on the Nolichuckey River. He fished some and bird hunted.
Glea retired from Magnavox and was the co-owner of Broyles and Jones Tools.
He was also a farmer, raising tobacco and beef cattle. He played baseball at Washington College and Lamar High School. He played softball with the Conklin Team after high school. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes with family and friends at Clark’s Creek in the 70s. In the 80s and until a few weeks ago enjoyed flea marketing, trading hatchets, watching NASCAR and baseball games. He truly enjoyed growing tomatoes and sharing them with friends. He looked forward to special Saturday night dinners with Gary and Tina Chandley and the cookouts for family and friends at Davy Crockett Birthplace.
He was a good husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife: Shirley; daughter and son-in-law: Sue and Jeff Proffitt; grandsons: Justin (Niki) Proffitt and Tyler Proffitt; great-grandchildren: Easton and Brayden Proffitt; brothers-in-law: David (Linda) Keys and Bill (Phyliss) Keys; a sister-in-law: Betty Arrowood; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hobart and Ollie Broyles; siblings: Mildred (Warren) Phillips, Kate (“Pud”) Phillips, Faye (Doris)Broyles and Kyle (June) Broyles; brothers-in-law: Phillip “Buster” (Betty) Keys and Charles Arrowood; and brother and sister-in-law, Wilma and Junior Chandley.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Wesley Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Dykes officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Woods, Randy Ball, Gary Crisp, Darrell Woods, Jackie Hensley, Clyde Tipton and Danny Mack Keys.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mt. Wesley Cemetery Fund, c/o Dickie Kyker, 266 Roy Green Rd., Telford, TN 37690.
Condolences may be sent to the Broyles family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough is in charge of the arrangements.