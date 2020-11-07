Joel “Joey” Cole, 48, of Greeneville, died Thursday at his home.
Mr. Cole drove a concrete truck and cleaned vinyl siding. He was a jack of all trades and master of none.
He attended Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a friend and brother to everyone he met.
Mr. Cole is survived by his wife of 26 years: Alisa Cole; two sons and daughter-in-law: Michael and Rebecca Kesterson, and Ricky Riddle and Carrie Roberts; a grandson: Jasper Kesterson; a granddaughter: Alisa Major; a special uncle who was like a second father: Robert Rhodes; sisters and brothers-in-law: Cathleen Minga, Carolyn Jenkins, Teresa and Ronnie Smith-Ricker, and Tammy and Keith Shelton; a brother and sister-in-law: Billy and Kay Cole Sr.; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and his special friends and loved ones, Brenda Oxendine, who was a special caregiver, Kay Cole, Dr. Patel’s office, Donna Richards, Marty Wilkerson, Randy Kesterson of Arizona, and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bobby Jack and Barbara Cole; and one sister: Betty Seaton.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn at all time during the services.
Friends and family are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Monday to go in procession to Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Cole, Michael Kesterson, Lucas Greer, Jason Oxendine, Ricky Riddle, Joseph Cole, Richard Bowman, Billy Cole Jr., Benny Cole, Anthony Morgan and Malichi Bowman.
The family expressed a special thanks to his two sons for the special care given to him and taking care of him and their mother. He was so very proud of both of them.