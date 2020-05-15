Joellen McKay, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She is survived by her daughter: Suzanne Augustine of Bristol, Virginia; her son and daughter-in-law: Steven and Amy Greene of Bristol, TN; grandchildren: Steffanine Augustine, Ben and Bunny Augustine, Tyler Augustine and Ali Greene; stepdaughter and stepson-in-law: Marty and Mark Brennan; stepgrandchildren: Susan Brennan and Matthew Brennan; a great-grandson: Xander; and several special friends in Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Henry H. McKay; and a son: David Greene.
Joellen was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
