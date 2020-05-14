Joellen McKay (Died: May 13, 2020) May 14, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joellen McKay, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) 2 Shootings Remain Under Investigation Cody Seay (Died: May 7, 2020) Parents Charged After Child Dies In Fire Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.