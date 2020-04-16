Joey Harper Kessler, 58, of Chuckey, died April 8.
He worked 30 years for Imerys Fused Minerals Greeneville, Inc.
Mr. Kessler was of the Baptist faith.
He loved to fish and hunt. He was loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include one son: B.J. Kessler and his wife, Mary; two stepdaughters: Miranda and Jennie; four grandchildren; three brothers: Jackie, Ronnie and Johnny Kessler; two sisters: Debbie Burger and Patricia “Patty” Kessler; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years: Betty Kessler; his parents: Harper Leroy Kessler and Wanda Rose Kessler; three brothers: Billy, Bobby, and Jimmy “Bookie” Kessler; and a sister: Sandra Weems.
In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated. There will be no formal service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.