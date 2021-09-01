John A. Couch (Died: Aug. 31, 2021) Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John A. Couch, 84, of the Willoughby community, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Signature HealthCARE in Rogersville.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Retiring Judge's Community Impact Noted By Friends JUDD: Stephen Gosnell: 'Whatever You Do, Get Your Shot' Greeneville 'Wedding Of The Summer' Held Sunday John Robert 'Bob' Biddle (Died: Aug. 28, 2021) Bo's Extravaganza Attracts 'Dukes,' Music And Racing Fans Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.