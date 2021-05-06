EVANSVILLE, IN — John A. Laughlin, 82, passed away Monday.
John was born on March 30, 1939, in Greeneville, Tennessee to Leslie and Marybelle Laughlin.
John owned and trained Tennessee Walking Horses, was a fantastic vegetable gardener, fabulous story teller, and a self-proclaimed wine connoisseur.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother: Harold Laughlin.
John is survived by his loving wife: Maria (Vega) Laughlin; his son: John Laughlin Jr.; a stepson: Chris (Courtney) Poswinski; grandchildren: Lucinda, Bruce, and Cristina (Ben) Nation, and Logan, Anna, and Mason Poswinski; great-granddaughters: Flora and Evangeline; a sister: Kathleen Solomon; and his special best friend: Alonzo Moore.
In keeping with John’s wishes no formal services are planned.