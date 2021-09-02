John Albert Couch, 84, of the Willoughby Community, passed away Tuesday.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Shelby “Gene” Browning Couch; a daughter: Kathy Ann Cox; son: Perry Wayne Couch; his parents: Carl and Ethel Couch; two brothers: Samuel and Don Couch; and sisters: Lena Couch, Anna Lee Dyer and Verda Wilkerson.
Survivors include five sisters and one brother-in-law: Audrey Wheeler, Robbie Couch, Fay Couch, Gay and Billy Owens, and Frances Knight; one brother and sister-in-law: Ross and Paula Couch; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mary Alice Couch, Wanda and Marlin Holland, Gaynell and Ross McGhee, and Dale and Linda Browning.
The family expresses a special thanks to his nurse, Stacy, his caregiver, Lynne, will always hold a special place in the families hearts and a great amount of appreciation goes out to Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Pilot Knob Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church.
The family requests that those attending wear a facial covering and observe social distancing.
Interment will be in Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.