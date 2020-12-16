John Aldon Cox, 80, died Sunday of complications from the Covid virus.
He is survived by his wife: Candace; sons: Kerry, Brian and Jeffrey; a stepdaughter: Christina Orgeron; eight grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and a brother: Glenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John Christensen Cox and Mozelle Houtz Cox; and a brother: Neil.
John’s family expressed a thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff in ICU at Greeneville Community Hospital East for their extraordinary care and compassion during John’s illness.
Per his wishes, there will be no service. Interment will be out-of-state.
A gathering for friends will be held when it is warm and safe to congregate.
