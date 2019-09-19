John Alex Marshall, 53, passed away Wednesday at home with his mother and his dogs by his side.
Alex left this Earth for a better place where there’s no more worry, pain or cancer. There to greet him will be his father: John Marshall; grandparents: Floyd and Bonnie Briggs, and Porter and Bert Marshall; aunt, uncles, cousins, friends; and many four-legged companions with their tails wagging.
Alex was born in Johnson City and lived his entire life in Washington County, where he was a graduate of David Crockett High School.
He worked for Summers-Taylor and the Washington County Highway Department.
He was a man of few words, lived a simple life, was a hard worker and wanted to help anyone in need. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing, cooking, cleaning, working on old cars and trucks, taking his dogs for a walk or drive to the mountains and just piddling in his shed.
Alex was a very caring and loving son. His life was a blessing and his memory a treasure. He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Alex is survived by his daughter: Cassondra Marshall; his mother: Shirley Briggs Marshall; a brother: Derek Marshall; three grandchildren; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved pets: Sara and Lacy.
The family expressed a thank you to Alex’s wonderful neighbors, friends, family and cancer centers for the love and care shown to him during his illness.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.