JOHNSON CITY — John Alexander Bullington Sr., 77, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly from a major cardiac event Oct. 27 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and was a son of the late John Cecil and Naomi Self Bullington.
John had a nimble mind for business, especially all things real estate. His most recent focus has been in real estate appraising and consulting. He started out working with his life-long friend Bill Miller and then opened his own consulting firm, The John A. Bullington Company.
Growing up John was athlete, playing football, baseball and track for Greeneville High School. He was inducted into the Greeneville High School Hall of Fame for all three sports in 2016.
John believed in giving back to his community, during his 50 some years in the region’s public policy discussions, he served as the past president of the Johnson City Rotary Club, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He served two terms on the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission, past member and chairman of the Johnson City Board of Zoning and Appeals, past director of the Tennessee Golf Association, where he obtained Director Emeritus Status. He was also selected to the Tennessee Real Estate Appraiser Commission from 2002-08 where he served as chairman from 2004-07. He served on numerous boards both charitable and civic. He was a member of East Tennessee State University Disquieted President’s Trust.
He was a past member of the building committee and Vestry of St John’s Episcopal Church, where he also served as a chalice bearer and usher.
John was an avid golfer for most of his life. Some of the stories of his almost 70 years of playing golf are legendary and have become urban legend among some of his closest friends. He never met a story that he couldn’t embellish because it always had to be just a little bit funnier.
He loved his family fiercely and took personal responsibility for all problems, mistakes and choice.
He loved being allowed to have “media” access to all ETSU games and tournaments as the “unofficial” ETSU Athletics photographer. He was a part of the ETSU staff family. His love of photography is most evident in his annual original photograph Christmas card. Many of his friends have collected these over the years and to say that he was proud of that is an understatement.
John was funny and irreverent and he called it like he saw it. In his own way, he loved and served his church, St. John’s, which was always an important part of his world. He and his friend, Don Starner, were instrumental in the rebirth of ETSU Men’s Golf and that made him exceptionally proud.
He would be so surprised to read all of the messages of love and support since the news of his death was communicated. In short, he didn’t know how much he was loved.
The family expressed a thank you to the staff of the Johnson City Medical Center, especially Dr. Bryan Helsel, Paul Landry, Jed Newport and Jessica McGahey for their outstanding care and support.
Those left to cherish John’s memory include his loving wife of 27 years: Josephine “JoAnne” Paty; his daughter: Nicole Bullington; his son: John Alexander Bullington Jr. and his wife, Jennifer LaRue; grandchildren: Kelsey Morgan Cloyd, Logan LaRue Bullington and Bryce Lauren Bullington; a great-grandson: Kneyland Ryker Fuqua; John’s first wife and mother of his children: Tinya Patrick Bullington; his mother-in-law: “Pete” Paty who referred to him as her favorite son-law; brothers and sisters-in-law: John and Alma Paty of Washington, DC, and Bob Paty and Michele Meckfessel of Edwardsville, Illinois; cousins: Charles and Cindy Fisher, Scott Bullington, Chris Bullington and Carolyn Bullington, all of Greeneville; nieces and nephews: Clarke Paty, Ellenia Paty, Wesley Paty, Margaret Paty, Jack Paty and Maribel Paty. The family also owes a special debt of gratitude to our angel Bill Miller.
The family will greet friends to share memories of John from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Sunset room of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Mosheim Central Cemetery (115 Magnolia St., Mosheim) with the Rev. Cathy Johnston officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to either St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601; ETSU Golf team, P.O. Box 70707, Johnson City, TN 37614; or to Greenville High School Athletics, 210 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.