John Anderegg, 84, of Mohawk, passed away Saturday in Kingsport.
John was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Darlington, Wisconsin, to Jonas and Bertha (Achermann) Anderegg.
He graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1955, and married Elaine Garrison from Argyle, Wisconsin, Feb. 17, 1957. They had two children. They enjoyed NASCAR racing, dirt track racing and loved vacationing in Tennessee so much so that they decided to retire there.
He was employed by Pet Milk for two years before working at Monroe Wisconsin Cheese Corporation for 10 years.
John and Elaine moved to Belvidere, Illinois in 1965 when he was hired at a new Chrysler auto manufacturing facility. He retired from Chrysler in 1989 and they moved to Tennessee in 1993.
After Elaine’s death in 1997, John was very fortunate to meet Betty Hensley of Mosheim. John and Betty enjoyed many great years together, wintering in Florida and traveling throughout the United States.
Survivors include his daughter: Carol (Scott) Klentz of Caledonia, Illinois; his son: Edwin (Cheryl) Anderegg of Bloomington, Illinois; grandsons: Steve McCollum of Jacksonville, Florida, and Brandon (Shelby) Anderegg of Bloomington; two great-grandchildren: Mia and Parker Anderegg of Bloomington; and his sister: Helen McCain of Madison, Wisconsin. Extended family survivors include Betty Hensley of Mosheim, and her two daughters, Kim Hinkle of Nashville and Angie (Amy Collins) Hayes of Bulls Gap.
Mr. Anderegg was a member of Mohawk Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
There will be no formal visitation, however, the body will lie in state from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for those who wish to pay their respects.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Mohawk Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Franklin officiating. Please wear face mask and observe social distancing at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk CP Church, 30 Saville Loop, Mohawk, TN 37810.