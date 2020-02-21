John Augustus Cummings Jr., of Greeneville, and South Yarmouth, Massachusetts, died suddenly Feb. 14 at his home in Greeneville.
He was born June 4, 1938, to parents, John A. Cummings Sr. and Hilda Howell Cummings in Chelsea, Massachusetts.
Affectionately known to his New England family and friends as “Gus”, he was very active in the Mount Bellingham Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with his father, “Salty”, and going lobster fishing in Boston Harbor.
John graduated from Chelsea High and later completed a degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University, Boston. He was a lifelong employee of Western Electric/Lucent Technologies.
John married Evelyn Ann King in 1964, together they raised sons, Timothy Scott and John Edward Cummings, in North Andover, Massachusetts, where he was especially active supporting his sons in the Boy Scouts of America. He also chaperoned scouting trips to Florida, Colorado and the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
John had an adventurous spirit and frequently organized family get-togethers and camping trips to his father’s camp in Rowley, Massachusetts, as well as Newfound Lake, New Hampshire, and Hermit’s Island, Maine. He also enjoyed trips around the United States with his wife, Kathleen, and good friends, Alan and Barbara Kobs. Perhaps his biggest adventure was when he traveled by himself to visit his son, Tim, who was serving in the Peace Corps in the Kyrgyz Republic in Central Asia. His travels often were the subject for his colorful story-telling.
First Presbyterian Church, Greeneville, was the site of his marriage to Kathleen Wright in 2008.
Retired, John and Kathleen enjoyed spending summers at his home on Cape Cod, where they entertained Tennessee friends and relatives. He especially enjoyed good times shared with his grandson, J.R. (John Ralph), watching his sporting events or going for ice cream.
John was a member of the Greeneville YMCA, where he was an active participant in the Active Older Adults group, playing basketball and enjoying break time with friends.
Joining Kathleen in her love of gardening, he belonged to the Eastside Garden Club and the Greeneville Iris Society. He competed in flower show designs and usually took blue ribbons. He was especially proud of his Best in Show award from the Iris Society in 2017.
He is survived by his wife: Kathleen Wright; his two sons: Timothy (W. Brian Grisel) and John (Alicia) Edward; a grandson: J.R. Cummings; a sister: Elaine Murphy of Chelsea, Massachusetts; in addition to many other relatives and friends.
The memorial service will be Sunday at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church.
An additional service in Cape Cod will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.