John C. “Buddy” Arrington Jr. age 68 of the Afton Community, formerly of the Houston Valley Community passed away Tuesday at UT Medical Center. Buddy passed away due to a fall on the farm.
He loved to piddle and guam on his cattle farm. He also enjoyed being in the woods. He was a beloved member of his community and considered many if not all members of the community as his beloved friends. He graduated from South Greene High School in 1971.
Buddy was a trucker for 30 years and retired from Old Dominion.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Alice Smith Arrington and daughter Ashli Arrington; nephews: Daniel Sauceman, and Grayson Sauceman and brother in law Danny Sauceman; aunt Clara Jenkins; brother in laws: Gary Gus Smith, Pat Smith, Lyle Smith and sisters in law Wanda and Kenneth Baines and Evelyn Cansler; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a special niece Lisa Ramsey. Buddy is also survived by his trucker brothers: Big O, Soda Pop, Top Cat and Go Devil.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents: John C. “Slim” and Nina Rice Arrington; sister: Evelyn Sauceman, nephew: Jonathan Michael Sauceman, grandparents: Witt and Berlie Coates Arrington and Horace and Susie Bishop Rice.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 – 3 and 4 – 6 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gary Gass and Rev. David Dugger and Mr. Lyle Smith officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 2 pm in Mt Zion Cemetery on Mt. Zion Road Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home on Sunday at 1 pm at Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Jason Kesterson, Scotty Cansler, Gene Ross, Nathan Babb, Brian Smith, Larry Arrington Burt Cansler and Matt Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt Zion Cemetery at 876 Mt Zion Road, Afton, Tennessee 37616.
