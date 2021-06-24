John Conner Freeman Jr., 78, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was truly loved by his family and will be missed dearly.
He was a retired truck driver.
He is survived by his wife: Beverly Freeman; a stepson and his wife: Shane (Amy) McMurry; stepdaughter: Sherri Jo McMurry; grandchildren: Tristan, Parker, and Jordan McMurry; a special friend: Sharon King; a brother-in-law: John Disney; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and furbabies: Baby Girl and Rusty.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: John Conner Freeman Sr. and Gladys Gatewood Freeman; a son: Geoffrey Freeman; and a sister: Doris Disney.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
