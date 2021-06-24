JOHN CONNER FREEMAN Jr.

John Conner Freeman Jr., 78, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at the Johnson City Medical Center.

He was truly loved by his family and will be missed dearly.

He was a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his wife: Beverly Freeman; a stepson and his wife: Shane (Amy) McMurry; stepdaughter: Sherri Jo McMurry; grandchildren: Tristan, Parker, and Jordan McMurry; a special friend: Sharon King; a brother-in-law: John Disney; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and furbabies: Baby Girl and Rusty.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother: John Conner Freeman Sr. and Gladys Gatewood Freeman; a son: Geoffrey Freeman; and a sister: Doris Disney.

There will be no formal services.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

