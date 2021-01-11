John Coulston (Died: Jan. 9, 2021) Jan 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Coulston, 46, of the Jearoldstown community, passed away Saturday at home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin For Those Over 75 Years Old Walter 'Kyle' Gilland (Died: Dec. 29, 2020) Rooting Out Racism In Children's Books Hometown Heroes: David Beverly Ronnie Metcalfe (Died: Jan. 8, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.